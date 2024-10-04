NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite to you to the 19th Annual DanceAfrica performances October 11 and 12 at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. Get ready to intrigue your mind and energize your soul. Special guest performers, Chicago’s own Ayodele Drum and Dance and Voices of Empowerment choir, directed by the Grammy-Award winning Pamela Dawson, will join Dallas Black Dance Theatre performers on the stage for a powerful cultural celebration paying homage to the African diaspora.

Following the performances at Moody Performance Hall, tap into the universal language of rhythm when Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers, drummers, and the audience join together for our unforgettable communal Bantaba dance experience.

DanceAfrica also includes a FREE Saturday festival and marketplace at Klyde Warren Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. featuring an array of art, live dance and music, and local vendors. Come explore the sights and sounds of Africa and bring the whole family for a day of fun and discovery!

For more information on how to experience the performance in-person, on demand, or streaming, visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:

DanceAfrica Performances

October 11– 12

7:30 PM

In-person • On-Demand • Streaming

Moody Performance Hall

For tickets: www.dbdt.com

DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace – FREE

Saturday, October 12

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy

Dallas, TX 75201

For more info: www.dbdt.com