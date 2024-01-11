Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents: Cultural Awareness

NBC 5 invites you to experience Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Cultural Awareness performances February 9th and 10th at Wyly Theatre in-person, on-demand, or streaming.

Celebrate the richness of cultural diversity as Dallas Black Dance Theatre explores the interplay of movement, rhythm, and expression from around the world woven together by the unifying language of dance.

For tickets, visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Cultural Awareness

February 9-10

7:30PM

Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

www.dbdt.com

In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming