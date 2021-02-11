dallas black dance theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Dancing Beyond Borders

By Kiana Freeman and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre Staff

Two dancers from the Dallas Black Dance Theatre
DBDT- Photograph by Brian Guiliaux

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for a virtual performance with a majestic and mysterious atmosphere.

Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m., the Dallas Black Dance theatre will host a virtual performance titled, Dancing Beyond Borders. The performance will feature Hate 2 Luv U, an intriguing blend of street-dance styles with house music based on current social themes. Hate 2 Luv U was choreographed by Dr. Lorenzo “Rennie” Harris.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders will also feature pieces choregraphed by Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Nycole Ray. Tidal Intersections, choreographed by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, is centered around high-powered contemporary modern work for the full company. Opaque, choreographed by Nycole Ray, is a full company work that embodies movements that manifest a mysterious and majestic atmosphere.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! represents the next generation through dance performances with the highest level of artistic quality and relentless excellence.

DBDT: Encore! helps to support the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s ever-expanding local, regional and national schedule. The company is able to reach thousands, annually, through diverse programming. The programming provides valuable dance education programs in schools, conducts outreach activities in community venues, creates collaborations with cultural institutions and presents performance for universities, corporations and festivals.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Dancing Beyond Borders.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre 2021
Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders
Virtual Performance
Saturday, March 13
7:00 p.m.
www.dbdt.com

This article tagged under:

dallas black dance theatreartdance2021Virtual performance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us