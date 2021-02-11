Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Dancing Beyond Borders

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for a virtual performance with a majestic and mysterious atmosphere.

Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m., the Dallas Black Dance theatre will host a virtual performance titled, Dancing Beyond Borders. The performance will feature Hate 2 Luv U, an intriguing blend of street-dance styles with house music based on current social themes. Hate 2 Luv U was choreographed by Dr. Lorenzo “Rennie” Harris.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders will also feature pieces choregraphed by Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Nycole Ray. Tidal Intersections, choreographed by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, is centered around high-powered contemporary modern work for the full company. Opaque, choreographed by Nycole Ray, is a full company work that embodies movements that manifest a mysterious and majestic atmosphere.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! represents the next generation through dance performances with the highest level of artistic quality and relentless excellence.

DBDT: Encore! helps to support the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s ever-expanding local, regional and national schedule. The company is able to reach thousands, annually, through diverse programming. The programming provides valuable dance education programs in schools, conducts outreach activities in community venues, creates collaborations with cultural institutions and presents performance for universities, corporations and festivals.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Dancing Beyond Borders.

