dallas black dance theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Cultural Awareness

February 18 - 19

By Nada J. Ruddock

DBDT Performer
Dallas Black Dance Theater

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience the portrayal of the emotional struggles of social inequality. Embark on a journey through Civil Rights activism from the perspective of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre in-person February 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theater in Dallas.
To be a part of this experience, purchase your in-person tickets here.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

Cultural Awareness 2022
Presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Friday, February 18
Saturday, February 19
7:30 p.m.
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX, 75201
In-Person Tickets: Click here
Virtual Tickets: Click here

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Cultural Awareness series presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

