Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Cultural Awareness

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience the portrayal of the emotional struggles of social inequality. Embark on a journey through Civil Rights activism from the perspective of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre in-person February 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theater in Dallas.

To be a part of this experience, purchase your in-person tickets here.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

Cultural Awareness 2022

Presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Friday, February 18

Saturday, February 19

7:30 p.m.

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX, 75201

In-Person Tickets: Click here

Virtual Tickets: Click here

