dallas black dance theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Cultural Awareness Series 2021

By Kiana Freeman

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Dancer
Dallas Black Dance Theatre

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to join the virtual experience of the portrayal of the emotional struggles of social inequality. Embark on a journey through Civil Rights activism from the perspective of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, virtually, Saturday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Experience the art and the choreography from the late Talley Beatty, which will be displayed in the Mourner’s Bench. The 1947 solo, constructed by Talley Beatty, depicts the aftermath of the Civil War in the South such as the spiritual struggle, emotional hardships and social inequality.

The Cultural Awareness production of 2021 is illustrated through movement and set to the musical genius of Odetta Holmes in ODETTA. Matthew Rushing, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Associate Artistic Director, choreographed work is inspired by Odetta’s musical range of gospel, blues and folk music. Matthew Rushing wanted to pay tribute to Odetta’s musical legacy.

To be a part of this experience, purchase your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cultural-awareness-tickets-130304527349.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Cultural Awareness series presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Cultural Awareness 2021
Presented by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Saturday, February 20
Virtual Event
7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $24 to $30 per household.
To purchase tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cultural-awareness-tickets-130304527349.

