Dallas Arboretum Celebrates Pride in Bloom

NBC 5 invites you to join the celebration during Pride in Bloom at The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden June 10 and 11. The event returns for a 2nd year with a full weekend of LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs and small businesses. Guests are invited to shop items at the curated vendor market, pack or purchase a picnic, listen to the live entertainment and enjoy Gary Lee Price’s Great Contributors’ bronze exhibition.

David Sassano, Dallas Arboretum Pride in Bloom chair and board member, said, “Pride in Bloom’s mission is to highlight the unique and exceptional contribution of local LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers and chefs in a weekend event for all community members to enjoy in an effort to build lasting partnerships in our garden. People can bring their own picnic or purchase a picnic and settle in to the Dallas Voice’s Reader’s Voice award winner for Best Public Space, for a day of celebrating with friends and family.”

In addition, the Dallas Arboretum transforms the Pecan Grove with dozens of colorful ribbon chandeliers, the site of a community picnic celebration. Mural artist Brooke Chaney (known by her artist name MOM) returns for an interactive mural experience. On both days, the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden presents hands-on STEM activities for the family exploring the color spectrum and Earth and Life Science. Admission is free to the Children’s Adventure Garden as a part of Kelley Family Days offering access to the community. (Ticket must still be purchased to the main garden).

Tickets, which range from $12 to $20, are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the gate. Admission is free to the Children’s Adventure Garden as a part of Kelley Family Days offering access to the community. (Ticket must still be purchased to the main garden).

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the Southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

