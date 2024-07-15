Cowtown 2025 registration is open!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown Marathon invite you to register now, before July 31, for the 47th running of The Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth and take advantage of the discounted pricing. With six running distances to choose from, this is the year for you to join tens of thousands of other runners for the 3-day event at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. The 2025 races hosted on Saturday, February 22, include the 10K, Adults 5K, and Kids 5K. Races hosted on Sunday, February 23, include the Half Marathon, Marathon, and Ultra Marathon.

The Kids 5K happens to be one of the largest dedicated youth runs in the nation and spotlights the charitable aspect of the Cowtown events. Each year proceeds from the weekend benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) program which provides 5,000 + new pairs of running shoes and months of training for underserved youth in 100+ schools each year.

To get you in shape, motivated and ready for the longer distances, sign up for the Cowtown Trailblazer Winter Training Program HERE.

There’s fun for everyone at The Cowtown whether you plan to race or not. Make plans to attend the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22. This free event is open to the public and packed with local vendors and speakers with great tips for everyday healthy living.

Visit the Cowtown website to register as a runner HERE. There are also virtual options available for all races.

About The Cowtown:

Run annually since 1979, The Cowtown is a nationally recognized event that secures Fort Worth’s place as a destination for sports tourism. The race proudly displays the city’s history and culture, leading runners through the arts district, the Stockyards, downtown, along the Trinity River and through TCU. Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. Program with a mission to promote health and the life-long pursuit of physical activity for youth in North Texas. The Cowtown running community has made it possible for C.A.L.F. to distribute 60,000 pairs of running shoes and train youth in proper running technique and health achieving habits since 2009. The Cowtown 2025 is presented by Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth.