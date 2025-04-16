Celebrate Tradition at the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade & Fiestas

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to join the Oak Cliff Coalition of Arts (OCCA) at the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade & Fiestas. The celebration takes place along the historic Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas on Saturday, May 3.

The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a welcome reception at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. Attendees can enjoy coffee, pan dulce (pastries), and music from a DJ. This celebration is free and open to the public, making it accessible for everyone to come out and enjoy a day of fun and culture.

The Parade Step Off Confetti Shoot begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of 300 W. Jefferson Blvd. and S. Madison Ave., where local officials and esteemed guests will lead the parade. The parade will feature the iconic “Selena movie car” featured in the 1997 film, colorful floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, inflatables, dance groups, and DJ music by Tejano to the Bone radio network.

For those wanting to catch all the action up close, make your way to the Parade Review Stand located at the 500 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. & S. Llewellyn Ave., where bilingual emcees will announce parade entries while judges tally their votes for the coveted Best of Parade awards.

Don’t miss out and celebrate tradition through this festive occasion that highlights unity and cultural pride within Dallas!

Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade & Fiestas

Program Schedule – Saturday, May 3

• Welcome Café, Pan Dulce 8 AM – 8:45 AM Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Parade Step-Off 8:45 AM – 9 AM Corner at W. Jefferson & S. Madison Ave.

• Parade 9 AM – 11:00 AM 300 W. to 800 W. Jefferson Blvd

• Parade Review Stand 8 AM – 12 PM 500 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Parade Awards 11 AM – 12 PM 500 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Fiesta Booths 9 AM – 12 PM Block 500 W. Jefferson Blvd.

For more information, visit HERE