City of Arlington MLK Events 2021

By Kiana Freeman

Join NBC 5 and the City of Arlington and help us celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with virtual events that empower our community.

The City of Arlington will hold a four-day event, “Advancing the Dream Celebration,” January 15 - 18.

Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration is an event for all ages. Attendees can participate in banquets, college preparatory workshops, multicultural festivals, diversity trainings, step shows, poetry events, art competitions and essay contests.

Over the years, Arlington’s community has played a major part in the success of Arlington’s MLK Celebration. The Arlington’s MLK Celebration’s dynamic committee strives to keep the dream alive through “Advancing the Dream.”

Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration Events

January 15 at 6:00 p.m. - Awards Banquet
January 18 (All Day) - Day of Service: “Make it a Day On, Not a Day Off”
January 18 at 7:00 p.m. - Poetry Meets Jazz
(More events coming soon)

For more information about Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration, visit https://www.arlingtontx.gov/residents/events/advancing_the_dream_celebration.

Advancing the Dream Celebration 2021
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Arlington, Texas
January 15 - 18

