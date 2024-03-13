Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County recognizes 2024 Youth of the Year

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 would like to congratulate NiKolas R., the 2024 Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

In a moment filled with cheers and applause, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County proudly named NiKolas as its 2024 Youth of the Year. This young man’s journey is a testament to his resilience and dedication, showcasing his commitment to self-improvement and community service. As a junior at Trimble Tech High School and a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s Upward Bound program, he embodies the values of leadership, academic excellence, and service, making him a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

His story is one of personal growth and overcoming adversity. From his aspirations in computer programming to his newfound passion for health and fitness, he serves as an inspiration to his peers and mentors. His transformative journey highlights the profound impact of youth development programs like those offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, empowering young individuals to realize their potential and make a positive difference in the world.

To learn more about this young man’s inspiring journey and the impactful work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, click HERE.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County

The mission of the Boy & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County is to enable all young people, especially those who are in need most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The club is a 501(c)3 (nonprofit) organization located in Fort Worth.