American Red Cross Urges Type ‘O' to Donate

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise - and deplete the nation's blood inventory.

Red Cross urges all blood types - especially type O- to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.

"When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it's the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care," said Brian Moeschler, regional donor services executive of Red Cross North Texas Region.

Those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

