American Heart Month is a time when our nation focuses on getting our community involved in learning the preventative tools on how to keep ourselves, our families and friends free from heart disease. So join NBC 5 and wear red on Friday, February 7, for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day. Help us save lives by raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Support the movement! This annual initiative brings together millions for a common goal to help conquer heart disease and stroke. Visit www.heart.org/WRD to donate and help provide lifesaving research, education and impact initiatives.

Go Red For Women

Heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women. Prior to 2004, cardiovascular disease took the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year. When the American Heart Association was presented with the challenge to lower that massive statistic, they created the Go Red For Women initiative.

Go Red For Women motivates women to become familiar with the risks of heart disease and encourages women to take the necessary steps to reduce their own personal risk. It also provides the tools for women to lean more towards maintaining a heart healthy lifestyle.

To learn more and to find out how you can get involved in the Go Red For Women movement, visit www.GoRedForWomen.org.

What Does “Go Red” Mean?

G: Get Your Numbers

Ask your doctor to check your blood pressure and cholesterol.

O: Own Your Lifestyle

Stop smoking, lose weight, exercise and eat healthy. It’s up to you.

R: Realize Your Risk

We think it won’t happen to us, but heart disease kills 1 in 3 women.

E: Educate Your Family

Make healthy food choices for you and your family. Teach your kids the importance of staying active.

D: Don’t Be Silent

Tell every woman you know that heart disease is the nation’s No. 1 killer.

For more information from the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org.