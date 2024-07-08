Music & Musicians

2024 DSO Symphony Gala Tickets are available now

The black-tie event raises money for the DSO children’s education programs.

By Peter Raebel

Lara Bierner Photography

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra are excited to invite you to the annual Symphony Gala, one of the orchestra’s largest annual fundraisers on Saturday, September 28! The black-tie event includes a cocktail reception and a seated dinner.

The Gala also accompanies the evening’s performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Fabio Luisi, and features superstar pianist Lang Lang. The program for the evening includes Rossini’s Overture to William Tell and Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

These fundraisers have helped the DSO’s education and community outreach programs touch the lives of over 30,000 children. Be a part of inspiring over 243,000 North Texans this year at the DSO Symphony Gala.

DSO Symphony Gala
Saturday, September 28
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora Street, Dallas

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For ticket information, visit the website HERE.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansDallascommunity
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us