2024 DSO Symphony Gala Tickets are available now

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra are excited to invite you to the annual Symphony Gala, one of the orchestra’s largest annual fundraisers on Saturday, September 28! The black-tie event includes a cocktail reception and a seated dinner.

The Gala also accompanies the evening’s performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Fabio Luisi, and features superstar pianist Lang Lang. The program for the evening includes Rossini’s Overture to William Tell and Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto.

These fundraisers have helped the DSO’s education and community outreach programs touch the lives of over 30,000 children. Be a part of inspiring over 243,000 North Texans this year at the DSO Symphony Gala.

DSO Symphony Gala

Saturday, September 28

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora Street, Dallas

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For ticket information, visit the website HERE.