Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2016

NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter invite you to lace up your running shoes and sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. More than 4,900 participants in North Texas get involved to raise awareness in hopes of ending Alzheimer’s.



Funds raised locally will help initiatives of care, support and research available to more than 48,000 residents in our area currently living with the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. Participants will have the opportunity to get involved with the cause by learning more about the support programs and services offered locally, as well as take part in a meaningful ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.



So, bring your family, friends and a smile and join a team at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!



To start your own team or join a friend's team, please register at www.alz.org/northcentraltexas.

If you would like to join twin sisters Sarah and Becca Duncan's team, Scott's Wildcats, to help them honor their father, please visit their page and help them reach their goal at http://act.alz.org/goto/Scotts_wildcats.



Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Tribute Ceremony for all Walks: 8:30 a.m.

All Walks Begin: 9:00 a.m.

To register online: www.alz.org/northcentraltexas



Tarrant County Walk Locations:

Weatherford – Saturday, September 24

Weatherford College



Arlington – Saturday, October 1

UTA – Mavericks Activity Center



Grapevine – Saturday, October 8

Church at the Cross



Fort Worth – Saturday, October 22

Panther Island Pavilion



To Register Visit: www.alz.org/northcentraltexas

Advertising sponsored in part by: