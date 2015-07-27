NBC 5 and a Wish with Wings need your help to get some very special children Back To School! Your donation of a single $25 gift to purchase school supplies or a $100 gift will help purchase school supplies, clothing and shoes to a Wish with Wings.



The mission of a Wish with Wings’ is to grant magical wishes to little Texans with life-threatening conditions. The wish children are extraordinarily brave and strong. Please donate today!



To make your donation and learn more about a Wish with Wings, please visit www.awishwithwings.org.



Back to School Supply Drive

Benefitting a Wish with Wings

Now – August 31

www.awishwithwings.org



Advertising sponsored in part by: