Komen More Than Pink Walk 2018

Each week, approximately twenty-four women are diagnosed and four die from breast cancer in Tarrant, Parker, Johnson and Hood Counties.



Let’s work together and fight cancer! Join NBC 5’s Deborah Ferguson and Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth at the first More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, April 28, at Clearfork in Fort Worth. Help us support patients living with breast cancer and those who have survived.



Participants will get to enjoy a party in the park, photos of survivors and an exciting opening ceremony. Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth’s mission is to help end breast cancer by providing uninsured and underinsured individuals access to health services. Nationally, Komen has helped reduce the death rate by 39 percent through early detection. Since 1992, the Greater Fort Worth affiliate has invested more than $19 million in community programs and donated over $5 million to research.



For more information, please register online at www.komengreaterfortworth.org.



Komen Greater Fort Worth 2018

More Than Pink Walk

Saturday, April 28

7:00 a.m. – Opening

7:45 a.m. – Survivor and Those Living with

Metastatic Breast Cancer Photo

8:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. – Party in the Park

Clearfork

5000 Clearfork Main St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

www.komengreaterfortworh.org



Advertising sponsored in part by: