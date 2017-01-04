Calling all runners! NBC 5 and the Cowtown Marathon invite you to register for the 2017 Cowtown Marathon, beginning Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.



Celebrating 39 years, the Cowtown is a three-day event that is located in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District. The Health & Fitness Expo will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Amon Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Take The Cowtown Challenge. There is a distance for everyone. Sign up for the Adults 5K, Kids 5K or the 10K, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Ultra Marathon, the Full Marathon and Half Marathon will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.



The Cowtown benefits Children’s Activities for Life & Fitness, also known as CALF. The program gives grants to area children in order to help them offset the cost of their entry fee in addition to providing them with running shoes and training tools to help them be successful in their commitment to run in the 5K or 10K events.



To register, visit www.cowtownmarathon.org.



The Cowtown 2017

Feb. 24 & Feb. 25 - Health & Fitness Expo

Feb. 25 - 10K, Adult 5K and Kids 5K

Feb. 26 - Ultra Marathon, Marathon and Half Marathon

Register Friday and Saturday at the Health & Fitness Expo!

www.cowtownmarathon.org

Advertising sponsored in part by: