The Trains at NorthPark 2019

All aboard! NBC 5 and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas invite the hearts and minds of the young and old alike to experience the Trains at NorthPark Now through January 5, 2020.



The Trains at NorthPark Center exhibit, presented by Bank of Texas, benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a home-away-from-home for families with seriously ill and injured children.



Since 1987, this holiday family tradition, which has become a favorite for generations of Dallasites, has raised more than $13 million for Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. It includes 1600 feet of track rolling from coast-to-coast on a whimsical rail journey across America.



The trains travel from the autumn foliage of New England to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, with stops along the way to see New York City, Washington D.C., our own beautiful city of Dallas and finally the desert Southwest where trains wind through the Grand Canyon and the Garden of the Gods. More than 70,000 visitors are entertained each season.



To get your tickets, visit www.TheTrainsatNorthPark.com.



The Trains at NorthPark

Now – January 5

NorthPark Center

Level Two Between

Neiman Marcus & Nordstrom

8687 N. Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225

