Fort Worth police say a man walked out of a music store with a guitar hidden in his pants.

On Jan. 18, an unidentified man was captured on a security camera walking around the Guitar Center at 8957 Tehama Ridge Parkway.

The man, wearing a dark-colored tracksuit with a bright orange vest, can be seen picking up the guitar and stuffing it underneath his clothes. After about 30 seconds, he walks away with his hands in his pockets.

Police said he walked out of the store with a Tobacco Sunburst Fender guitar underneath his clothes. Investigators did not say what the guitar was worth, but Guitar Center's website listed the price at $1,549.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to call detectives at 817-392-4616.

No further information was released.