A major focus of the NFL Draft is athleticism, which is why a North Texas native could hear his name called early despite limited college production.

Edge rusher Tyus Bowser, of Tyler, really only produced at a high level in eight games for the Houston Cougars, but his testing after college might push him into the top 50 picks of the draft.

Bowser's stock has skyrocketed in the last few months, mainly due to his testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-2½-inch, 247 pounder showed the elite burst, quickness and strength that will have NFL teams drooling.

It took Bowser a while to translate his athleticism to the football field. After being named to the Texas 4A All-State Team as a senior at John Tyler High School, the 3-star recruit committed to Houston over several Big 12 and SEC schools.

Bowser posted mediocre production for three seasons before breaking out as a senior. Despite missing five games due to a broken orbital bone sustained in a fight with a teammate, he finished the season with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His play during his shortened senior season earned him second-team all-conference honors and an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Bowser — who also played in part of two seasons for the Houston basketball team — is expected to be selected in the late first or early second round of the upcoming draft.