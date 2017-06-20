Tony Romo and Pregnant Wife, Candice, Share Maternity Photo Shoot With People Magazine | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tony Romo and Pregnant Wife, Candice, Share Maternity Photo Shoot With People Magazine

    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife, Candice, shared family photos along with Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5, with People Magazine.

    The couple awaits the arrival of their third child in August.

    Candice confirms she's expecting a third boy and that both she and Tony like to know the gender ahead of time. She tells People she loves being a "boy mom."

    She says they have a narrowed down list of names, but haven't settled on a name yet.

    As for the new baby's brothers, Candice says they're excited and like to keep up with the baby's growth and listening to baby's heartbeat.

    Candice says she "thinks" they're done after the third baby arrives but adds "you never say never."

    Candice also talked about Hawk + Sloane, the company she co-founded, which creates sprays for what she calls "natural parenting."

    MORE:People.com - Tony Romo and Pregnant Wife Candice Crawford Romo Pose for Stunning Maternity Shoot

