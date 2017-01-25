The Stars Come Out for Jesuit Basketball Games

The Dallas Jesuit student section is one of the best DFW has to offer. Between them and the star power in the crowd, that kind of energy can throw any player off. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

Cowboys legend Roger Staubach attends games often to see his grandson, Jeff Grimes, play. Grimes is a senior leader on the team is always asked about his famous grandfather.

Even though most assume he'd be a football player in high school, basketball was always his top sport. Grimes said grandpa can hoop it up.

"Up until I started playing really competitively, I would just go and shoot up with him in the backyard. I mean, he still in his 70's, still has one of the best shots, free-throw wise and everything," said Grimes. "I'd say probably most of the advice he gives me is just through example. He doesn't necessarily give me advice word-for-word, but he leads by example really well."

"The kind of celebrities we have are real humble. They don't come in with a big entourage. They usually wear hats, so if you're not looking for them you'll usually walk right by them," said Jesuit head coach Chris Hill.

Also in the crowd, you'll find SMU basketball coach Tim Jankovich. Sometimes, he'll bring a guest with him -- his predecessor Larry Brown.

Jankovich's son Michael is a junior on the team and a really good player. Michael earned All-District honors plus Newcomer of the Year.

The coach's son wants to play college basketball, and in a perfect world he'd play for his dad at SMU.