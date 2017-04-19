Davis Webb of the California Golden Bears passes against the Washington Huskies at California Memorial Stadium Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Quarterback Davis Webb has had many homes since he was a North Texas high schooler, but he'll likely find a more permanent home in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Webb played in nine games at Keller High School as a junior in 2011. But when the Keller staff was fired before the 2012 season, Webb followed his father to Prosper High School.

As a senior at Prosper, Webb completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,722 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 572 yards and 12 more touchdowns, leading the team to the Texas 4A regional semifinals.

Webb committed to Texas Tech in 2013, where he and fellow freshman Baker Mayfield alternated as the Red Raiders' starter. By the end of the season, Mayfield announced he would transfer and Webb had solidified himself as the starter by setting several conference freshman records and leading a 37-23 upset over then No. 15 Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl.

Webb started the first eight games in 2014 before an ankle injury ended his season. Freshman Patrick Mahomes II took over for Webb and never let go of the job.

After spending 2015 as Mahomes' backup, Webb announced he would transfer. He enrolled at California-Berkeley as a graduate transfer in 2016.

Webb replaced Jared Goff — the first overall pick in the 2016 draft — as the starting quarterback, leading the Golden Bears to a 5-7 record. He was also a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

In 35 college games, Webb completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 9,852 yards and 83 touchdowns against 34 interceptions.

With the 2017 draft's shaky quarterback class, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Webb has reportedly garnered first-round interest. He should hear his name called by the end of the draft's second day.