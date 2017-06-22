Trump’s Approval Remains Low But Steady | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
President Donald Trump

Trump’s Approval Remains Low But Steady

Support from Republicans has kept the president afloat

    Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
    President Donald Trump smiles at supporters as he arrives to speak at a rally, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    Between the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump has managed to maintain a historically low but stable approval rating, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

    NBC News reports that 55 percent of those surveyed disapproved of the president, while 40 percent approved. While the approval rating is low for a new president, the numbers have remained steady since polls from May and April.

    Support from Republicans has kept the president afloat, with 82 percent of the party approving of the president. Of those Republicans, 80 percent believe that Trump’s failings can be attributed to "the establishment in D.C." that opposes the president.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
