A service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A hearing at the State Capitol in Austin Monday will focus on a proposed bill that would specifically forbid the act of passing a pet off as a trained service animal.

House Bill 2992 would make it a misdemeanor to “fit an animal with a harness, collar, vest, sign, tag or leash of the type commonly used by persons with disabilities…so that the person can gain access, permission or benefits provided to persons with disabilities.”

Using a fake service animal would be a misdemeanor under HB 2992, punishable by a fine of not more than $300 and 30 hours of community service for a “governmental entity or nonprofit organization that primarily serves persons with visual impairments or other disabilities.”