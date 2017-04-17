Texas Bill Would Punish Those Who Use 'Fake' Service Animals | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

85th Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature.

Texas Bill Would Punish Those Who Use 'Fake' Service Animals

It would be a crime to use a "service animal" harness or leash on a pet in order to gain benefits provided to people with disabilities

By Ben Russell

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    A service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    A hearing at the State Capitol in Austin Monday will focus on a proposed bill that would specifically forbid the act of passing a pet off as a trained service animal.

    House Bill 2992 would make it a misdemeanor to “fit an animal with a harness, collar, vest, sign, tag or leash of the type commonly used by persons with disabilities…so that the person can gain access, permission or benefits provided to persons with disabilities.”

    Using a fake service animal would be a misdemeanor under HB 2992, punishable by a fine of not more than $300 and 30 hours of community service for a “governmental entity or nonprofit organization that primarily serves persons with visual impairments or other disabilities.”

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices