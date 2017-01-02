New Dallas County District Attorney to be Sworn in Monday

Faith Johnson, a former judge and prosecutor in Dallas County, has been appointed the county's new district attorney by fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott."She has devoted herself to defending some of our most vulnerable Texans, and I am confident that in her new role as District Attorney, Faith will continue to fight for the people of Dallas County and ensure that justice is served."Gov. Greg Abbott (Published Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016)

Judge Faith Johnson will be sworn in as Dallas County's new district attorney Monday morning.

The event, which will be streamed live at the top of this article, was set for 11 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.

Johnson, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December.

"We are all in this together, and I look forward to beginning this journey with the entire Dallas County community," Johnson said in a news release.

Johnson replaces fellow Republican Susan Hawk, who resigned as district attorney in September to focus on her health.

"It is exciting. It is overwhelming. I am so elated. I am so ready to get to work and to do everything I need to do in terms of preparation," Johnson told NBC DFW last week.

Johnson's term will expire Dec. 31, 2018.