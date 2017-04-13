The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test, multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.

North Korea has warned that a "big event" is near, and U.S. officials say signs point to a nuclear test that could come as early as this weekend.

The US Just Dropped the 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS

The U.S. military dropped one of the largest non-nuclear bombs in its arsenal in a strike against ISIS fighters in Eastern Afghanistan on April 13. The 21,000 lb. bomb is nicknamed "the mother of all bombs," and is about half the size of of the smallest nuclear bomb. Military officials did not immediately know how many ISIS fighters were killed or if any civilians died in the strike. (Published 4 hours ago)

The intelligence officials told NBC News the U.S. has positioned two destroyers capable of shooting Tomahawk cruise missiles in the region, one just 300 miles from the North Korean nuclear test site.