FILE - Thomas Homan, executive associate director for enforcement and removal operations in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, appeas before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2016, in Washington, DC.

Thomas D. Homan on Monday was named acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), replacing Daniel Ragsdale.

The announcement was made in a release from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Since 2013, Homan has been executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

He led ICE's efforts "to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts," according to the release.

Homan is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience, according to the release.

He has served as a police officer in New York; a U.S. Border Patrol agent; a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service; and a supervisory special agent and deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE.