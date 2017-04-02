A dangerous thunderstorm system brought a tornado to Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Sunday, killing a mother and her young daughter, NBC News reported.

Francine Gotch, 38, and Neville Alexander, 3, died when a tornado flipped over their trailer Sunday morning, the sheriff's office in St. Martin Parish confirmed.

A second tornado was confirmed later in the afternoon about 30 miles southeast of Monroe, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch through Sunday evening over a wide area from eat Texas through Louisiana and into Mississippi. The storm system is expected to continue moving east through Monday.

