Pressure's on April After Woman in Spoof Video Has Baby, Zoo Quips

We visited April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park to see how she and her keepers were getting on ahead of the birth of her new calf. (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)

April the pregnant giraffe “continues to progress,” the upstate New York zoo updating tens of millions of adoring fans said in its nightly briefing — though an approaching winter storm and more “baby kicks” from her calf may make April a bit anxious in the coming days.

“A cold front is moving in, so the heaters in the Mirabito Giraffe Barn are humming away,” the zoo said in its Thursday update.

After a number of spring-like days, April was moved back inside Thursday night ahead of a storm that’s expected to bring snow and freezing weather to the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, as well as much of the East Coast on Friday.

April has had periods of edginess in recent weeks brought on by stretches of cold weather and her active calf, which was busy kicking away Thursday night, the zoo said, adding that live stream viewers may have noticed “increased tail raising” from April, likely due to the pressure of her growing baby.

Nevertheless, April is in “great physical and mental condition,” and the vets who have been monitoring her say they’re pleased with her progression, the zoo said.

Fans worldwide have been glued to a live stream of April for weeks as they wait for the now famous giraffe to deliver her baby, which will be the first calf born at the park, the zoo has said. April got some extra pressure after a pregnant woman who posted a now-viral Facebook video of her imitating the giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The zoo said loyal supporters should be patient, adding "All in due time and without a rush."

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Fans had quite a scare late Wednesday when severe winds at the zoo knocked out the feed for a period of time. It was back up shortly before 10 p.m. The 15-year-old April and her younger mate Oliver weren’t hurt during the evening windstorm, but continued strong gusts and cold weather were expected to keep the couple inside over the next few days.

About 50,000 people were watching the YouTube stream before at 2 a.m. Friday as April chewed calmly on a late night snack. At one point she stretched her long neck up toward the camera, looked right at the camera.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds.

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you're gonna get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy is not just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf, which will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

