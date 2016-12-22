Melanoma Rates on the Rise in US | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Melanoma Rates on the Rise in US

Despite warnings to stay out of the sun, use sunscreen and shun tanning beds, rates of the deadliest form of skin cancer have risen steadily since 2009

    Getty Images
    A mole caused by melanoma skin cancer is pictured in this file photo.

    More Americans than ever are being diagnosed with melanoma, and it's not just because doctors are better at catching it early, researchers told NBC News Wednesday.

    Despite warnings to stay out of the sun, use sunscreen and shun tanning beds, rates of the deadliest form of skin cancer have risen steadily since 2009, the team of skin experts said.

    "The current lifetime risk of an American developing invasive melanoma is 1 in 54 compared with 1 in 58 when we last reported in 2009," they wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA Dermatology.

    Published at 1:21 PM CST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 2:01 AM CST on Dec 22, 2016
