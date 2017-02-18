Iraqi head of state Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 18, 2017. al-Abadi announced on Iraqi state television Sunday the start of the military initiative to retake the Western part of the city of Mosul from ISIS.

Iraq's prime minister on Sunday announced an offensive to seize control of the western coast of the city of Mosul from the terror group ISIS, NBC News reports.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on state television Sunday morning that the new push has begun. Hours earlier, Iraq's military said planes dropped leaflets into the area, urging those who joined ISIS to surrender and warning that the military would move into the western coast of the city, which straddles the Tigris River.

"I announce today the start of military offensive to liberate the western coast of Mosul," al-Abadi said. He added, "our mission is to liberate people before land."