President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.

The terror group ISIS in new audio released Tuesday called President Donald Trump an Arabic term that means "idiot" and said he doesn't know anything about Islam, according to various translations.

It appears to be the first time the terror group has referred to Trump since he took office, NBC News reported. ISIS controls parts of Iraq and Syria, and is being targeted by a U.S.-led coalition.

The 36-minute audio was released by ISIS' spokesperson, Abu Hasan al-Muhajir. The previous spokesman and the group's second-in-command, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, was killed in an airstrike in Syria last year, ISIS and the Pentagon have said.