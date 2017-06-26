Five-Year-Old Heart Transplant Recipient Finds Out He's Going Home From Hospital | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Five-Year-Old Heart Transplant Recipient Finds Out He's Going Home From Hospital

    For the past 189 days, Five-year-old Ari Schultz from Stow, Massachusetts has lived at Boston Children's Hospital, where he had 10 operations, including a heart transplant, and where he almost died when he went into cardiac arrest on March 22, reports Today.com.

    Last week, when his parents told Ari he would finally be able to go home — or, for now, to a rental home in Sudbury, Massachusetts, closer to the hospital where he will continue treatment. He was thrilled.

    "Do you want to go home on Friday?" his dad asks him in the video. "Yeah!" Ari replies with hesitant enthusiasm, almost as if he can't believe his good fortune. "TWO DAYS!"

