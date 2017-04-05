Live Coverage: F-16 Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

A fighter jet has crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, crashed about 6 miles southwest of the base about 9:15 a.m., base officials said.

The pilot, who was on a routine training mission, was able to eject. He has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"We have reports that there was one pilot on board the aircraft who parachuted out, and has been picked up by a military helicopter and has been taken to an area hospital," Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady said.

The plane crashed near Temple Hills Road and Woodelves Way in Clinton, Maryland. Some roads in the area are closed.

The pilot ejected close to National Harbor, NBC News Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols reported. Its altitude when the pilot ejected is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. The jet was on a "routine training mission," base officials said; it is not clear if the jet was taking off or landing.

Homes near the scene of the crash are being evacuated as a precaution because of the possibility of hazardous materials, Brady said. Authorities are knocking on doors and alerting residents.

Kent Roberson was driving through a residential area nearby when the plane crashed.

"...I just heard a loud boom, I guess... like how a large tree falls and shakes the ground," he said. "That's what it felt like and what I heard."

Roberson said he saw flames and smoke rising from the ground.

An F-18 Navy jet on a training mission crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach in 2012, injuring seven people and destroying 27 apartments. The Navy said a rare dual-engine malfunction caused the crash.

Stay with NBCWashington.com and NBC4 for the latest as this story unfolds.