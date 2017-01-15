Dog Stays by Owner's Side for 20 Hours After Man Falls on Ice | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dog Stays by Owner's Side for 20 Hours After Man Falls on Ice

The 64-year-old man was saved in part by his dog, Kelsey, who kept his owner warm and alert

    What was supposed to be a quick dash to get some firewood turned into a 20-hour, near-death ordeal after a man fell in the snow and broke his neck outside his northern Michigan home, the Today Show reported.

    The 64-year-old man was saved in part by his dog, Kelsey, who kept his owner warm and alert by lying on his body and licking his face and hands until help arrived.

    “He has marks on his arms from her pawing at him when he was losing consciousness," said the man’s daughter, Jenny. "It was like, she knew that he had to stay awake because if he fell asleep he wouldn’t wake up again."

    Published at 1:28 PM CST on Jan 15, 2017 | Updated at 1:30 PM CST on Jan 15, 2017
