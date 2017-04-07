'Beloved' Tourist Dies 16 Days After London Attack Bridge Horror | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'Beloved' Tourist Dies 16 Days After London Attack Bridge Horror

Her boyfriend, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was going to propose to her the day of the attack, the BBC reported

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Andrei Burnaz, boyfriend of the Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 29, who fell from Westminster Bridge during the terrorist attack on March 22, attends a vigil to remember victims of the attack on March 29.

    A 31-year-old Romanian tourist has died more than two weeks after plunging into the River Thames during the recent terrorist attack on the Westminster Bridge in London, NBC News reported. 

    Andrea Cristea was with her boyfriend on the bridge when alleged attacker Khaled Masood plowed an SUV into pedestrians, knocking her off the bridge and into the river 18 feet below. 

    Cristea, who worked as an architect, was taken off life support Thursday, more than two weeks after the March 22 attack. 

    Her boyfriend, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was going to propose to her the day of the attack, the BBC reported. 

    Watch: Trump's Full Remarks on US Missile Strike in Syria

    [NATL-CHI] Watch President Trump's Full Remarks After US Launches Missiles at Syria

    President Donald Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago late Thursday, saying the U.S. missile strike on Syria was in the "vital national security interest" of the United States. The strike comes after the chemical weapons attack in Syria killed at least 100 people, including children.

    (Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices