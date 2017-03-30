Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Takes Stand in His Murder Trial

The fiancee of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is testifying in his double murder trial on Thursday.

Shayanna Jenkins, 27, introduced herself as "Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez" in court, though she said the two are not married. The couple has a 4-year-old daughter together.

Jenkins did not want to testify, but was compelled to do so by the judge.

The prosecution plans to have Shayanna Jenkins talk about a telephone call Hernandez made to her moments after the 2012 double murder.

Prosecutors began the day by questioning Jenkins on her long history with Hernandez. The two have known each other since grammar school and dated in high school. They later rekindled their relationship when Hernandez joined the Patriots.

Jenkins was also questioned Wednesday about some of Hernandez's friends, including Alexander Bradley.

Jenkins has continued to support the former Patriots tight end and has been a constant presence in the courtroom.

She was originally expected to testify on Wednesday, but that testimony was delayed.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel De Abreu outside a South End night club 2012. The defense says Bradley is to blame for the murders.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Jenkins' sister.