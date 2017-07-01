Happy Fourth of July: Injured Bald Eagle Rescued in DC

An injured bald eagle who was having trouble breathing, was lethargic and was unable to fly was rescued in southeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The Humane Rescue Alliance received a report that the bird was in trouble, the organization said on Facebook, and officers were able to capture the eagle, which has now been transported to City Wildlife for care.

Opened in 2013, City Wildlife specializes in wild animal rehabilitation. They are no stranger to big birds: On Thursday, it took in a red-shouldered hawk fledgling to get checked out before being released to a raptor center.

Bald eagles were once endangered, but they are no longer on the federal list of threatened and endangered species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They've been making a comeback in Washington as well; at least two nests are closely watched by eagle fans. One is on the grounds of a D.C. Police facility in Southwest Washington and another is at the National Arboretum in Northeast.

