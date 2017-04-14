The family of a North Texas father who was murdered in broad daylight wants closure. Kevin Anderson’s mother believes someone knows more than they're telling Arlington Police. It’s been over a year and now the case is cold.

For this devout Christian family, the traditions of Easter have taken on a new meaning. Cindy Elzie decorated her son's grave for the holiday. It was just two weeks before Easter, 2016 that Elzie’s first born was murdered.

"That eats me up every day. Every day I have to live with it. I have to go see my son at a graveyard," Elzie said.

She says every holiday since his murder, she makes it a point to spend with him in the cemetery.

Anderson, 21, was a new father. His son, King, was just 9-months-old.

His mother shared the last picture that was taken of the father and son just two weeks before the murder.

"An innocent child wasn’t even raised with his father and for some person off the street to come out and murder his dad and he don’t know why," said Elzie.

She says says there are many unanswered questions about that day.

Arlington police say the shooting happened near a parking lot on Windsprint Way.

Elzie says her son was robbed and then shot. It was broad daylight and she believes people have information about the shooter but aren't telling police.

The fetective on Anderson's case says they are actively seeking two individuals and have recovered DNA evidence, but the results take time.

So as police wait for the results, Anderson's family remains patient but eager for answers.

"Sometimes I don’t even know how I’m going to get up," Elzie said.

The family hasn’t lost all hope, however.

"We believe justice will be served. You will be caught," said Anderson's uncle Montrel DuPree.

In the meantime, the family clings to the memories.

"Every time we pass the cemetery they say 'hey, Uncle KJ. We miss you, Uncle KJ,'" said Anderson's grandmother Dorothy Johnson.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police at 817-274-4444.