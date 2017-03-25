Wounded Veteran Gifted Mortgage-Free Home in North Texas

A Texas family received the gift of a lifetime on Saturday -- a new house from the non-profit Homes for Heroes.

But it all came as a big surprise to them.

Kody Wilson, his wife Laura and their three children were invited to attend the announcement at the last minute.

“This was a very big surprise,” Wilson said.

Homes for Heroes provides mortgage-free homes for wounded military veterans.

Wilson lost his leg when an improvised explosive device detonated during a convoy in Iraq.

Wilson said his family has bounced around since he was discharged from the Army in 2011 and that the new home will bring them stability.

“This is going to be the first time that I feel like I’m planting roots and now I have a family to support. It’s going to relieve a lot of stress,” Wilson said.

The Wilsons future home will be in the community of Harvest in Argyle.

It’s the same neighborhood wounded veteran Randy Nantz received a mortgage-free home that should be completed in May.

“It’s hard to put into words when someone gives you a home. People get fishing trips and bikes and all that other stuff and that’s all fine and good but an actual home, that's a big deal,” Nantz said.

The Wilsons currently live in Marble Falls but expect to move into their new home in August.