A Weatherford police officer is on administrative leave after shooting another officer and the man he was trying to arrest during a traffic stop Thursday night. (Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016)

Weatherford "Rookie of the Year" police officer Chris Bumpas is headed home to continue his recovery after being accidentally shot by another officer while trying to make an arrest last month, police say.

Bumpas was conducting a traffic stop Dec. 29 when a background check revealed one of the occupants of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. Bumpas called for backup and was shot by another officer during a struggle trying to arrest the wanted man.

Weatherford police said Bumpas' backup officer first used a stun gun to disable the wanted man but that it had no effect. As the wanted man continued hitting Bumpas on the head with a metal flashlight, police said the backup officer pulled out his gun and fired at the man, striking both he and Bumpas.

In a statement Tuesday, Weatherford police said Bumpas had been released from John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and was expected to make a full recovery at home.

“We are ecstatic that Officer Bumpas has been released from the hospital and allowed to go home to recover along-side his family. We would like to thank all of the citizens, fellow law enforcement agencies and personnel for their continued support of Officer Bumpas and the Weatherford Police Department. We would also specifically like to thank the staff at John Peter Smith Hospital, the Fort Worth Police Department and the Fort Worth Police Officers Association for the attention they provided to Officer Bumpas and his family during his hospital stay and release," said Weatherford Chief of Police Mike Manning in a prepared statement. "We have truly been blessed by the outpouring of community support for the officers involved in this incident and are extremely grateful for all of the prayers and well wishes we continue to receive."

Officials said Bumpas has been with the Weatherford Police Department less than a year and was recently named their "Rookie of the Year." They have not said when Bumpas is expected to return to work.

The wanted man, whose name has not yet been released, remains hospitalized and is recovering. Once released, he will be transported to the Parker County Jail on the original warrant and the additional charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The backup officer who shot both men remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.