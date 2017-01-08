Video Captures Horses Trotting on Interstate 45 Near Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Video Captures Horses Trotting on Interstate 45 Near Dallas

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Drivers in North Texas are probably used to slowdowns for the usual reasons--accidents, construction, rush hour commutes. 

    But on Sunday morning, a man driving from Houston to Dallas captured an unusual cause for a traffic backup: horses. 

    The video shows three horses trotting next to cars and trucks heading northbound on Interstate 45 south of Dallas. 

    It's unclear how the horses got onto the roadway, but the driver who shot the video, Jeff Inman, said someone was able to get the horses safely off the interstate.

    "It appeared that they were able to wrangle the horses," Inman said. 

    After all, Dallas is Cowboys country. 

