Trial Begins in Alleged Illegal Voting in Tarrant County

The trial is underway in Tarrant County for a Grand Prairie woman accused of illegal voting.

Rosa Maria Ortega was arrested in 2015. She is a legal U.S. resident, but is not a citizen and therefore, not qualified to vote.

Prosecutors say Ortega applied to vote in Tarrant County and acknowledged on the application form that she was not a citizen. The county rejected her application and notified her she was not qualified to vote.

But five months later, she applied again and this time claimed she was a citizen, they said.

Ortega never actually voted in Tarrant County, but investigators learned has previously voted in Dallas County.

The defense argues that Ortega didn't understand the difference between "resident" and "citizen" on the applications.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said records showed that Ortega had voted a total of five times, most recently in the Republican primary runoff in May 2014.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors showed voter registration documents from Dallas County and the applications from Tarrant County.

And in audio recordings played in the court room, Sgt. Boone Caldwell, an investigator from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, asks Ortega if she is a citizen, and she replies "yes." He then asks if she is a U.S. citizen and she says "Mexican."

Defense attorney Clark Birdsall says Ortega came to America with her mother as a small child.

Birdsall asked Boone Tuesday if he had informed Ortega that their conversation was being recorded. Boone said he had not.

Illegal voting is a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.