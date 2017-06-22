Time to Sign Up for Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

It's already time to start signing up for one of the biggest back to school events in North Texas: The 21st Annual Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair.

The first pre-registration event is scheduled for Thursday at the Wal-Mart near LBJ Freeway and Midway Road in North Dallas. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents of children enrolled in the Dallas Independent School District who sign up early for the fair are guaranteed school supplies, though families must meet certain eligibility requirements.

Parents who do not pre-register can still attend the Aug. 4 event held at Fair Park. Some of the offerings include free immunizations required for school, free health and dental screenings, haircuts, informational activities and more.

There are several registration events held in the coming weeks. You can find the full list online.



