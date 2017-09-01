Three Family Fun Things To Do in DFW Labor Day Weekend

We've rounded up three fun things the family can do right here in DFW this holiday weekend. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

It's been a long week, and to help you decompress, we've rounded up three fun things the family can do right here in DFW this holiday weekend.

First up, kick off the long weekend at the Blues & BBQ Festival in Bedford. The best BBQ in town paired with the biggest names in blues music, the three day festival is free for the whole family on Friday, and it'll cost $7.00 on Saturday and Sunday when you buy tickets online.

Jim Lavin, head cook at Otaku Smoke & Brew, says, "This is a great way to relax after what's been going on last week. We're going to have great food. We've got great vendors out here. There's going to be great music. We've got Buddy Guy playing."

Once you're full of blues and BBQ, it's time to cool down. Local resorts are a great one-stop staycation spot for the holiday weekend. Kate Mullaney says her family usually goes to the beach at Port Aransas at the end of the summer, but they did not go this year because of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Instead, she and her family are spending the holiday weekend at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine. "We like the hotel element. And there's food and there's fun for the kids," says Mullaney.

To cap it all off, end the night dancing at the Disco Kids party Friday night in Deep Ellum. It's a family friendly event. There's a DJ playing kid-friendly music, face painting, a photo van, snow cones, food trucks, a soda bar, as well as a bar with adult beverages.

Disco Kids owner Alicia Duncan says, "This is a family fun event. This is not something you drop your kids off at, even for birthday parties. We encourage parents to dance with their kids -- have fun with their kids. I mean, if you have a 13-year-old and a two-year-old, they're both going to love it."

And tonight, it's all about dancing for a good cause because Disco Kids is running a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.