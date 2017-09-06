Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

After Tropical Storm Harvey hit the Houston area, officers from across the state came to the city's aid. At least six different departments from North Texas have officers in and around Houston to support them. (Published 11 minutes ago)

At least six different departments from North Texas have officers in and around Houston to support them during their efforts to protect and serve.

Officers from Arlington, Flower Mound, Garland, Grand Prairie, Allen and Fort Worth answered the call to help their brothers and sisters in Houston. Law enforcement agencies also sent officers from El Paso, Austin, Lubbock, and San Antonio to assist with rescues, patrol and answering dispatch calls.

"When you see something like this and you see all these people from every ethnicity every background come together," said Officer Marty Stone, who has been serving with the Fort Worth Police Department for 13 years. "Ya know this is still the United States. This is Texas and we’re still one."

The officers gathered for a historic photo inside of the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

"There are have been so many handshakes and thank you's," Stone said. "I know they really appreciate us being here. Just for the support. We have the city of Houston's back."