The northbound lanes of Texas 360 are closed at Texas 121 after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Grapevine Friday afternoon.

The fire is located near the 3000 block of 360, before the 121 merge.

All northbound lanes, including the northbound service road, are closed to traffic.

The big-rig is the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The condition of the driver and what led to the fire is not yet known.

Officials have not said how long the road will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

