Texas 360 Northbound Closed at Texas 121 Due to Semi Fire
Texas 360 Northbound Closed at Texas 121 Due to Semi Fire

By Frank Heinz

    The northbound lanes of Texas 360 are closed at Texas 121 after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Grapevine Friday afternoon.

    The fire is located near the 3000 block of 360, before the 121 merge.

    "Fuel tank ruptured after driver hit barrier," said NBC 5 viewer Ricky (last name not given).
    All northbound lanes, including the northbound service road, are closed to traffic.

    The big-rig is the only vehicle involved in the incident.

    The condition of the driver and what led to the fire is not yet known.

    Officials have not said how long the road will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

