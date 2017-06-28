Teen Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Arlington

Police say Cassandra Contreras, 17, died after a multi-vehicle crash that happened at the 700 block of East Interstate 30 in Arlington.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a suburban was traveling west on the entrance ramp on Baird Farm Road to I-30. According to the Arlington Police Department, a vehicle in front of the suburban slowed down and the suburban switched lanes. Because of traffic, the suburban went back to its original lane, lost control and hit the vehicle in front of it, which Contreras was in. The suburban started spinning and hit another vehicle.

Contreras was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday.