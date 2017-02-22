The graduate research building at Texas Woman's University was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an explosion in a chemical lab.

A spokesperson from the school said two chemicals, an acid and a base, were being mixed together in a research lab at about 12:45 p.m. when the reaction caused the glass container to burst.

School officials did not say which specific chemicals were being mixed.

No one was inside the lab at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.

The GRB building, which was evacuated by firefighters, is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day. Also, Oakland Street in front of the building is expected to be closed until Thursday.

