Texas Woman's University Graduate Research Building Evacuated | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas Woman's University Graduate Research Building Evacuated

By Matt Jackson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News

    The graduate research building at Texas Woman's University was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an explosion in a chemical lab.

    A spokesperson from the school said two chemicals, an acid and a base, were being mixed together in a research lab at about 12:45 p.m. when the reaction caused the glass container to burst.

    School officials did not say which specific chemicals were being mixed.

    No one was inside the lab at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.

    The GRB building, which was evacuated by firefighters, is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day. Also, Oakland Street in front of the building is expected to be closed until Thursday.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices